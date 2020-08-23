House passes $25B in ’emergency’ Postal Service funding, White House threatens veto

The House of Representatives on Saturday passed a $25 billion funding infusion to the U.S. Postal Service in a bill that also would reverse new cost-cutting measures and ban any efforts to slow down the mail until at least next year.

The vote was 257-150 with 26 Republicans joining the Democrats.

Democrats called the rare “emergency” session in the middle of the summer recess because they contend President Trump and new Postmaster General Louis DeJoy are trying to sabotage the 2020 election by delaying service that could compromise mail-in ballots during the coronavirus pandemic.

“We are experiencing a global pandemic and now our U.S. Postal Service is under attack,” said Rep. Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich. “Let it be clear: This administration is waging an authoritarian campaign to sabotage this election by manipulating the Postal Service to suppress our votes … This is not a conspiracy theory. This is fascism. We will not stand for this.”

Rep. Gerald Connolly, D-Va., said DeJoy is “a crony and major donor of the president.” Together, they have waged a campaign to disrupt the timeliness of mail delivery and erode public confidence in the Postal Service that — if successful — would be “the largest voter suppression in American history since Jim Crow,” Connolly said. – READ MORE

