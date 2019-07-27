House Panel Chairman Says Mueller Court Action Imminent

U.S. House of Representatives Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerrold Nadler said on Friday that he will go to court on Friday to seek access to grand jury evidence compiled by former Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s 22-month probe of Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential election.

A second pending legal move by Democrats, a federal lawsuit to compel testimony from former White House Counsel Don McGahn about Republican President Donald Trump’s efforts to impede the Russia probe, will come early next week, Nadler told CNN.

McGahn, a star witness in the 448-page Mueller report released in April, told federal investigators that Trump directed him to seek Mueller’s removal and then to deny that he had been instructed to do so. Democrats view the alleged episode as an act of obstruction of justice that could lead to impeachment proceedings against Trump.

“We will win the court fight because the legal excuses the White House has been using are extraordinarily weak from a legal point of view,” Nadler told CNN.

Nadler described the pending legal actions, particularly the McGahn lawsuit, as a potential watershed that could dismantle recent White House efforts to stonewall congressional investigators by directing current and former Trump aides to defy subpoenas and refrain from providing testimony.


