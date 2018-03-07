House Oversight Committee Calls For Special Counsel To Investigate Crimes At Obama’s DOJ

On Tuesday, House Oversight Committee members called for a new special counsel to be appointed to investigate crimes involving bias and FISA abuse at the Obama Department of Justice.

Making the official request to the DOJ were Republican Reps. Trey Gowdy (SC) and Bob Goodlatte (VA), the chairmen of the oversight and judiciary committees respectively.

🚨Breaking: Chairmen @TGowdySC and @RepGoodlatte call for special counsel to investigate crimes involving bias and FISA abuse at DOJ.https://t.co/MYNFscE557

Read the Letter 📰⬇️ pic.twitter.com/BF7BCvOi0R — Oversight Committee (@GOPoversight) March 6, 2018

“Matters have arisen — both recently and otherwise — which necessitate the appointment of a Special Counsel. We do not make this observation and attendant lightly,” the letter addressed to Attorney General Jeff Sessions and Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein begins.

“We believe that, in the case of certain decisions made and not made by the Department of Justice and FBI in 2016 and 2017, both an actual conflict of interest exists and separately, but equally significant, the public interest requires the appointment of a special counsel,” the letter continues. – READ MORE

