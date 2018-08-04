House Majority Leader McCarthy Demands Jack Dorsey Publicly Testify on Twitter Shadowbans

On Thursday, House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy sent a letter to the Chairman of the Energy and Commerce Committee, Greg Walden demanding Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey be called in to publicly testify on Twitter’s shadowbanning of conservatives.

Axios reported: “Any solution to this problem must start with accountability from companies like Twitter, whose platforms have enormous potential to impact the national conversation — and unfortunately, enormous potential for abuse,” McCarthy said in the letter to House Energy and Commerce Committee Chairman Greg Walden. “In particular, I would like to request a hearing with Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey so that the American people can learn more about the filtering and censorship practices on his platform.”

“Even well-intentioned algorithms can have unintended consequences. I look forward to welcoming Mr. Dorsey to testify before the Energy and Commerce Committee at a date and time to be agreed upon,” said Walden in a statement. A committee source said that a formal invitation to the company would be forthcoming.

Twitter declined to comment.

Dorsey is already planning to testify to the Senate Intelligence Committee in September, a source told Axios last month, at a hearing on disinformation and elections. – READ MORE

