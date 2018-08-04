True Pundit

House Majority Leader McCarthy Demands Jack Dorsey Publicly Testify on Twitter Shadowbans

On Thursday, House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy sent a letter to the Chairman of the Energy and Commerce Committee, Greg Walden demanding Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey be called in to publicly testify on Twitter’s shadowbanning of conservatives.

Axios reported“Any solution to this problem must start with accountability from companies like Twitter, whose platforms have enormous potential to impact the national conversation — and unfortunately, enormous potential for abuse,” McCarthy said in the letter to House Energy and Commerce Committee Chairman Greg Walden. “In particular, I would like to request a hearing with Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey so that the American people can learn more about the filtering and censorship practices on his platform.”

“Even well-intentioned algorithms can have unintended consequences. I look forward to welcoming Mr. Dorsey to testify before the Energy and Commerce Committee at a date and time to be agreed upon,” said Walden in a statement. A committee source said that a formal invitation to the company would be forthcoming.

Twitter declined to comment.

Dorsey is already planning to testify to the Senate Intelligence Committee in September, a source told Axios last month, at a hearing on disinformation and elections. – READ MORE

 

