House Majority Leader Introduces Legislation To Fund Border Wall, Deal With Sanctuary Cities, Gangs, Drug Trafficking, And More

On Friday, House Majority Leader Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) introduced the “Build The Wall, Enforce The Law Act” to fund President Trump’s long-promised wall along the southern border of the United States.

The text of the legislation (H.R.7059) pertaining to the wall reads in part: In addition to amounts otherwise made available by this Act or any other provision of the law, there is hereby appropriated to the “U.S. Customs and Border Protection – Procurement, Construction, and Improvements” account, out of any amounts in the Treasury not otherwise appropriated, $23,400,000,000, to be available as described in subsections (b) and (c), of which –

(1) $16,625,000,000 shall be for a border wall system along the southern border of the United States, including physical barriers and associated detection technology, roads, and lighting; and

(2) $6,775,000,000 shall be for infrastructure, assets, operations, and technology to enhance border security along the southern border of the United States… – READ MORE