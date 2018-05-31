House Majority Leader: Conservative Christians Are Being ‘Silenced’ by Mainstream Media

House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy told attendees at a Council for National Policy gathering earlier this month that Christians are “being silenced in corporate America.”

“Increasingly people like us, conservative Christians are being belittled or forced out of the public square,” the California Republican said. “Conservative Christians are being silenced in corporate America and the mainstream media, including on social media, where we get so much of our news today, are trying to discredit or take our words off.”

McCarthy referenced the religious liberty group Alliance Defending Freedom being removed from AmazonSmile, a program through which the online retailer allows its customers to contribute a portion of what they spend on purcahses to the charity of their choice.

Amazon cited ADF’s designation by the liberal Southern Poverty Law Center as the reason its approved status was yanked.

“As you know, ADF is not some fringe group,” said McCarthy. “It is one of the most respected public-interest law firms in the country, with two cases pending before the Supreme Court.”

“We cannot sit still,” the Republican leader exhorted. “I believe if we get criticized for our speech, or if they try to deny it, we should say it louder and more often,” he continued, which drew applause from the audience. – READ MORE

