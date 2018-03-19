True Pundit

House Judiciary Chairman: Sessions ‘Did the Right Thing’ In Firing Andrew McCabe (VIDEO)

Posted on by
House Judiciary Committee Chairman Bob Goodlatte of Virginia said Attorney General Jeff Sessions “did the right thing” in firing Deputy FBI Director Andrew McCabe.

WATCH:

“It was the appropriate decision given the reports of [McCabe’s] having leaked internal information to the media and then giving false information about that misleading information to those investigating the matter,” Goodlatte, a Roanoke Republican, said.

“These are very serious concerns and they tie into the overall concern about how the FBI handled investigations into the elections last year, so the steps are appropriate,” he told Maria Bartiromo on “Sunday Morning Futures.”READ MORE

House Judiciary Committee Chairman Bob Goodlatte of Virginia said Attorney General Jeff Sessions "did the right thing" in firing Deputy FBI Director Andrew McCabe.
