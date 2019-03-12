House Investigations Leader Rep. Adam Schiff: Pelosi Is Right, No Impeachment Without ‘Graphic Evidence’

In a shocking admission, the man leading the House investigations into the Trump White House, Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA), agreed with Speaker of the House Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-CA), that impeaching the president is probably off the table absent “graphic evidence” that Donald Trump committed grievous crimes.

Speaking to CNN Monday night, Schiff, who has been the Democrats’ point man on investigations into the Trump White House, the Trump campaign, and the Trump corporation, devoting hundreds of man hours to subpoenaing and questioning witnesses and collecting documents, denied that impeachment is the end game.

“In the absence of very graphic evidence, it would be difficult to get the support in the Senate needed to make an impeachment successful. Again, my feeling is let’s see what Bob Mueller produces. But the evidence would have to be pretty overwhelming,” he said.

Pelosi told The Washington Post Monday that, “I’m not for impeachment. Impeachment is so divisive to the country that unless there’s something so compelling and overwhelming and bipartisan, I don’t think we should go down that path, because it divides the country. And he’s just not worth it.” – MORE