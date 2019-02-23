House Introduces Resolution To Block Trump’s National Emergency

Democrats in the House of Representatives introduced a resolution to block President Donald Trump’s national emergency that could allow him to build a wall on the southern border.

Democratic Texas Rep. Joaquin Castro introduced the resolution, which he said will pass the House, as 222 cosponsors have jumped on board. Castro sent out a tweet saying his resolution would terminate Trump’s national emergency. Democrats only need 218 supporters to pass the resolution.

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi sent a letter to her colleagues Thursday, telling them they need to “move swiftly to pass this bill.”

We have 222 cosponsors to terminate President Trump’s national emergency declaration to build his border wall. #FakeTrumpEmergency pic.twitter.com/guCB4PQlK2 — Joaquin Castro (@JoaquinCastrotx) February 22, 2019