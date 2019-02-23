House Introduces Resolution To Block Trump’s National Emergency

Democrats in the House of Representatives introduced a resolution to block President Donald Trump’s national emergency that could allow him to build a wall on the southern border.
Democratic Texas Rep. Joaquin Castro introduced the resolution, which he said will pass the House, as 222 cosponsors have jumped on board. Castro sent out a tweet saying his resolution would terminate Trump’s national emergency. Democrats only need 218 supporters to pass the resolution.
Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi sent a letter to her colleagues Thursday, telling them they need to “move swiftly to pass this bill.”
This comes just three days after Massachusetts Democratic Sen. Elizabeth Warren, a 2020 hopeful, listed of a number of issues for which she would declare a national emergency if elected president, including “climate change, gun violence, student loan debt — right off the top. That’s what we ought to be working on.”
A few Republican senators, including Maine Sen. Susan Collins and Ohio Sen. Rob Portman, have said they do not agree with the national emergency.
