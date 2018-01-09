House Intelligence Committee to Begin DOJ and FBI Corruption Probe Interviews This Month

The Justice Department has agreed to make documents and eight senior officials available to the House Intelligence Committee for interviews this month, according to the committee Chairman Devin Nunes (R-CA).

The requested information and interviews are related to the committee’s side probe of Justice Department and Federal Bureau of Investigation officials’ corruption and misuse of the secret surveillance court.

The agreement came after Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein and FBI Director Christopher Wray visited House Speaker Paul Ryan last Wednesday, and Rosenstein spoke to Nunes (R-CA) via phone Wednesday evening.

In addition, Nunes wrote, the DOJ is conducting “another search” through 9,500 text messages between Strzok and his mistress, Page, and relevant messages will be provided to the committee. The committee requests these messages by no later than the close of business on Thursday, January 11, 2018. – READ MORE

RELATED: Republican-led House and Senate committees are investigating whether leaders of the Russia counterintelligence investigation had contacts with the news media that resulted in improper leaks, prompted in part by text messages amongst senior FBI officials mentioning specific reporters, news organizations and articles.

In one exchange, FBI counterintelligence agent Peter Strzok and bureau lawyer Lisa Page engaged in a series of texts shortly before Election Day 2016 suggesting they knew in advance about an article in The Wall Street Journal and would need to feign stumbling onto the story so it could be shared with colleagues.

“Article is out, but hidden behind paywall so can’t read it,” Page texted Strzok on Oct. 24, 2016.

“Wsj? Boy that was fast,” Strzok texted back, using the initials of the famed financial newspaper. “Should I ‘find’ it and tell the team?”

The text messages, which were reviewed by The Hill, show the two FBI agents discussed how they might make it appear they innocently discovered the article, such as through Google News alerts.

“I can get it like I do every other article that hits any Google News alerts, seriously,” Strzok wrote, adding he didn’t want his team hearing about the article “from someone else.”

Strzok played a key role in the early Russia election meddling probe before he was removed last summer by special counsel Robert Mueller for exchanging text messages critical of President Trump, then still a candidate, with Page.

The Justice Department has told Congress that Strzok had engaged in an affair with Page, who served as a lawyer advising FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe.

