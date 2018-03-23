House Intelligence Committee: 70-Plus Witnesses Provided No Evidence of Collusion

The House Intelligence Committee voted on Thursday to approve their final report on Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential election and alleged collusion, sending it to the Intelligence community to be reviewed and declassified for release to the public.

The vote fell along party lines, with all Republicans on the committee voting to approve the report, and all Democrat members voting against. The report comes after 14 months of investigation.

Committee Chairman Devin Nunes (R-CA) said in a statement:

This report, based on 70-plus witness interviews and more than 300,000 documents collected, provides specific findings and recommendations to improve our election security before the mid-term elections. The report, which will include minority views if the minority submits them, presents the comprehensive results of what the Committee has learned during its fourteen-month-long investigation, and will be useful in thwarting any attempts by Russia or other foreign powers to further meddle in U.S. elections. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1