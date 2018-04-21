House Intel Report: James Clapper Was In Contact With CNN Around Time When Dossier Briefing First Reported

Details from the newly-released memos written by former FBI director James Comey suggest that CNN prompted Comey’s briefing of Donald Trump on the Democrat-funded Steele dossier that the network then used as a rationale to report on some of the unverified and salacious allegations in the document. According to multiple reports, including a report by a House intelligence committee, former Director of National Intelligence James Clapper, who is now employed by CNN, may have been in contact with his future employer during the time details of the briefing were leaked to the network.

As the Daily Caller’s Chuck Ross highlights, evidence suggests that Clapper was central to CNN’s initial report on the salacious, Democrat-funded dossier. “The leaker of the Comey briefing to Trump has not been identified, though only a small number of government officials would have been aware of the meeting and of what Comey told Trump,” Ross reports. “Joining Comey were James Clapper, John Brennan and Adm. Mike Rogers, the directors of the Office of National Intelligence, the CIA and the National Security Agency, respectively.”

A report by the House Permanent Select Committee notes that Clapper “provided inconsistent testimony” to the committee about his contacts with the media, in particular CNN:

Former Director of National Intelligence James Clapper, now a CNN national security analyst, provided inconsistent testimony to the Committee about his contacts with the media, including CNN.

After information about the dossier briefing was leaked to CNN, the network published a bombshell report that triggered BuzzFeed to publish, within minutes, the entirety of the unverified 35-page dossier. – READ MORE

