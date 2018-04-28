House Intel Report: Clinton Campaign Paid Top Russian Officials for Research Against Trump

The Republican-led House Intelligence Committee released its final report regarding Russian interference in the 2016 presidential campaign on Friday, which found no evidence of collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia.

The report did find that the Democratic National Committee (DNC) and Hillary Clinton’s presidential campaign used a series of intermediaries to pay high-ranking government officials in the Russian government for opposition research against Donald Trump.

“The Committee also found that the Clinton campaign and the DNC, using a series of cutouts and intermediaries to obscure their roles, paid for opposition research on Trump obtained from Russian sources, including a litany of claims by high-ranking current and former Russian government officials. Some of this opposition research was used to produce sixteen memos, which comprise what has become known as the Steele dossier.” – READ MORE

