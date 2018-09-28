House intel panel to vote Friday on release of Russia probe transcripts

The House Intelligence Committee will vote Friday on whether to make public some executive-session transcripts related to the panel’s now-concluded Russia investigation.

The intel panel’s investigation was separate from the probe being conducted by Special Counsel Robert Mueller.

The committee is scheduled to meet beginning at 9 a.m. on Capitol Hill, according to a news release.

Prior to release, the transcripts would first be reviewed by Dan Coats, director of national intelligence, according to the statement.

Earlier this month, intelligence committee Chairman Devin Nunes, R-Calif., said the transcripts should be made public ahead of November’s midterm elections.

“I expect to make those available from our committee to the American public in the next few weeks.” Nunes said during an interview on Fox News’ “Sunday Morning Futures.” – READ MORE

House Intelligence Committee Chairman Devin Nunes said it is “laughable” to claim President Trump’s order Monday to declassify documents related to the Russia investigation is a danger to national security.

The “mainstream media” is “buying the Kool-Aid,” Nunes, R-Calif., said in an interview with Fox News’ Laura Ingraham reacting to a warning given hours earlier by his Democratic counterpart on the intelligence panel.

In a statement, Rep. Adam Schiff called Trump’s order a “clear abuse of power” and said he was previously informed by the FBI and Justice Department that they would consider the release of these materials the stepping past a “red line that must not be crossed as they may compromise sources and methods.”

Nunes brushed off what he described as a political “play call,” which has been echoed by other Democrats, politicos, and legal experts. “It’s laughable that they are saying this will somehow endanger national security,” Nunes said. “This is really full transparency for the American people.” – READ MORE