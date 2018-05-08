House Intel Dems preparing to release Russia-linked Facebook ads

Democrats on the House Intelligence Committee are gearing up to publicly release a trove of Facebook ads linked to Russia.

“We have been in ongoing discussions with Facebook and hope to have the final redacted ads in our possession within a matter of days. As soon as we receive them, it is our intention to share them with the public,” Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Calif.), ranking member on the committee, said in a statement to The Hill on Sunday.

The Wall Street Journal was the first to report on the potential release of the ads. According to the report, as many as 3,000 could be released.

According to the Journal, the ads could be released early this week depending on whether the panel’s Democrats can reach an agreement with Facebook over how much to redact. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1