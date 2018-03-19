House Intel Democrat Sends Threat to Trump After He Fires McCabe: ‘Gloat Now, But You Will Be Fired Soon’ (VIDEO)

House Intelligence Committee member Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-Calif.) criticized President Donald Trump for celebrating the firing of former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe and stated the president would be losing his job soon, too.

On Saturday, Trump tweeted that McCabe’s firing was a “great day for Democracy” and the “hardworking men and women of the FBI.”

Gloat now, but you will be fired soon. And it’s not going to be done cowardly, as you’ve done to so many who’ve served you. There’s a storm gathering, Mr. President, and it’s going to wipe out you and your corrupt organization all the way down to the studs. https://t.co/I0UlNAlwxI — Rep. Eric Swalwell (@RepSwalwell) March 17, 2018

He added that McCabe knew about the corruption and lies taking place in the FBI and was made to look like a “choirboy” by his former boss former FBI Director James Comey.

In response, Swalwell retweeted the president’s message and told him to “gloat now, but you will be fired soon.” – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1