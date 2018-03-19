True Pundit

House Intel Democrat Sends Threat to Trump After He Fires McCabe: ‘Gloat Now, But You Will Be Fired Soon’ (VIDEO)

House Intelligence Committee member Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-Calif.) criticized President Donald Trump for celebrating the firing of former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe and stated the president would be losing his job soon, too.

On Saturday, Trump tweeted that McCabe’s firing was a “great day for Democracy” and the “hardworking men and women of the FBI.”

He added that McCabe knew about the corruption and lies taking place in the FBI and was made to look like a “choirboy” by his former boss former FBI Director James Comey.

In response, Swalwell retweeted the president’s message and told him to “gloat now, but you will be fired soon.” – READ MORE

