House Intel Committee Could Vote on Releasing FISA Memo Next Week

The classified House Intelligence Committee could vote on releasing a classified memo detailing FBI abuse related to its investigation of the Trump campaign as early as next week, according to a Republican congressman and two sources.

“That vote could occur as soon as next week,” said Rep. Walter Jones (R-NC) in a statement Wednesday. “Only through transparency and openness can we learn the truth, conduct appropriate oversight, and hold government officials accountable.”

One source said the vote could occur as early as Monday, but the other source said the vote would “likely” be the week after next, since Congress is only in session for three days next week.

Pursuant to House rules, the committee would simply need to take a vote in order to release the classified memo to the public, and since Republicans having an overwhelming majority on the committee, the memo will all but certainly be released. There would be a five-day waiting period for President Trump to object, but he is not expected to object. – READ MORE

Former deputy assistant director of the FBI counter-terror division Terry Turchie said the agency’s recent scandals symbolize “Watergate part two,” Wednesday on “Fox and Friends.”

“There is a lot of political dirty tricks going on here. I don’t think this trail is going to stop at the door of the Russians,” Turchie said. “I think it’s going to stop where the Democratic party came through the door of the FBI. I think this is Watergate part two.”

Turchie also discussed the texting scandal between former FBI agent Peter Strzok and FBI lawyer Lisa Page and called it a “catastrophic failure,” for the Bureau. – READ MORE

Thousands of FBI cellphones were affected by the technical glitch that the DOJ says prevented five months’ worth of text messages between FBI officials Peter Strzok and Lisa Page from being stored or uploaded into the bureau’s archive system, federal law enforcement officials tell Fox News.

The missing messages have been at the center of a storm of controversy on Capitol Hill, after the DOJ notified congressional committees that there is a gap in records between Dec. 14, 2016, and May 17, 2017. Strzok and Page are under scrutiny after it was revealed that the former members of Robert Mueller’s team exchanged a series of anti-Trump texts during the presidential campaign.

The gap in records covered a crucial period, raising suspicion among GOP lawmakers about how those messages disappeared.

But Fox News is told that the glitch affected the phones of “nearly” 10 percent of the FBI’s 35,000 employees.

Senior Department of Justice officials told Fox News they are “taking steps” to possibly recover the texts from the appropriate cellphone carriers. The same officials told Fox News they are also making every effort to track down the physical cellphones in question so they could be subject to a forensic review. – READ MORE