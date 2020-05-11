House Intel Committee Ranking Member: FBI ‘Doctored’ Flynn’s 302 Interview Form, And It’s ‘Missing’

House Intelligence Committee Ranking Member Devin Nunes (R-CA) told Fox News’ Maria Bartiromo on Sunday that the FBI’s 302 interview form from its interview with former national security adviser Michael Flynn was “doctored,” as well as “missing.”

.@DevinNunes says Congress was briefed on the original Flynn 302, which is now missing. pic.twitter.com/oms8aEkSVP — Benny (@bennyjohnson) May 10, 2020

“Now, the 302 is a reference meaning that this is notes that FBI agents took after they met with Flynn,” Bartiromo said. “Explain what you think is in the 302 of Flynn. And why have we not seen the exchanges, the notes that the FBI agents took after their meeting in January 2017, when they ambushed General Flynn? Where is the Flynn 302, congressman?”

“Well, the 302 is still missing, Maria,” Nunes responded. “So here is what we know. This report, when it was taken down, after that report was transcribed, we had people at the highest level, the FBI, come and brief us. Plus, we have other sources that also gave us the same information that the FBI agents essentially said, look, there’s nothing to see here, Flynn wasn’t lying.” – READ MORE

