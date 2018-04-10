House Intel Committee Member: It’s Time for Contempt Charges Against Rosenstein and Wray

At least one House Intelligence Committee member is fed up with Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein and FBI Director Christopher Wray.

And he’s prepared to drop the hammer on both.

It’s about time.

Rep. Pete KING, an intel committee member, tells me he thinks House should push forward with contempt proceedings against Rosenstein and Wray for “stonewalling” on congressional document requests. — Kyle Cheney (@kyledcheney) April 10, 2018

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1