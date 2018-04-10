Politics Security
House Intel Committee Member: It’s Time for Contempt Charges Against Rosenstein and Wray
At least one House Intelligence Committee member is fed up with Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein and FBI Director Christopher Wray.
And he’s prepared to drop the hammer on both.
It’s about time.
Rep. Pete KING, an intel committee member, tells me he thinks House should push forward with contempt proceedings against Rosenstein and Wray for “stonewalling” on congressional document requests.
— Kyle Cheney (@kyledcheney) April 10, 2018