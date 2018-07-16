House Intel Chair Devin Nunes: Mueller Indictment Left Out Russians Also Targeted Republicans (VIDEO)

House Intelligence Committee Chairman joined Maria Bartiromo on Sunday Morning Futures to discuss Mueller’s junk indictments on Friday.

Rep. Nunes told Maria Bartiromo every bit of the Mueller Special Counsel indictments were already published by the House Intelligence Committee in April.

Rep. Nunes told Maria Bartiromo Mueller and Rosenstein left out the fact that the Russians also targeted the Republican Party in their report- READ MORE

