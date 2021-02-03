House Impeachment Managers File Brief Ahead Of Trial, Claim Trump ‘Singularly Responsible’ For Capitol Riot

House members picked by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to prosecute the impeachment case against former President Donald Trump intend to argue that Trump is “singularly responsible” for the Jan. 6 Capitol riot.

The team of House impeachment managers filed an 80-page brief on Tuesday laying out their case to convince the Senate to convict Trump of inciting the Jan. 6 riot. The House impeached Trump last month with all Democrats in favor and all but 10 Republicans against.

“President Trump may assert that this impeachment reflects ‘cancel culture’ or some supposed intolerance of his right to voice objections to the election results. That would be a red herring. President Trump endangered the very constitutional system that protects all other rights, including freedom of expression,” the brief says. “It would be perverse to suggest that our shared commitment to free speech requires the Senate to ignore the obvious: that President Trump is singularly responsible for the violence and destruction that unfolded in our seat of government on January 6.”

Dozens of Republicans in the Senate have signaled that they will resist convicting Trump on the grounds that they believe the impeachment trial against him is unconstitutional because he is no longer a “sitting president.” The House managers plan to argue that the Senate has jurisdiction in the case because Trump was impeached while in office. – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --