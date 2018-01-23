‘House of horrors’ parents had sex romps with strangers, relative says

The couple charged in California with shackling and starving 12 of their 13 children grew tired of their strict religious lifestyle — so they started engaging in seedier sex-fueled hijinks, the mother’s sister revealed on Monday.

David and Louise Turpin began “experimenting in different religions” and forcing their older children to “take care of the younger children so that her and David could kinda sow those wild oats that they didn’t sow when she was younger,” Louise’s sister Teresa Robinette said on “Megyn Kelly Today.”

For example, the sister said Louise, 49, had sex in a hotel with a stranger she met online — with the blessing of her husband, 57 — before re-enacting the affair in the same room exactly a year later, The New York Post reported.

Louise told her sister in a phone call around 2009 that the couple “had met a man online from Huntsville, Alabama, and that they were on their way there to meet him and that she was going to sleep with him and that David was okay with that,” Robinette claimed. – READ MORE

Homicide detectives could use cadaver dogs to sniff for the remains of other children in the suburban California “house of horrors,” according to a report.

A week after 13 children, ages 2 to 29, were found living in deplorable conditions in the Riverside County home, detectives have been in “serious discussions” to use the canines to search the home for any unknown children who may have been buried there, according to the syndicated news show Crime Watch Daily.

Detectives also were in talks about using DNA tests to confirm whether all 13 children were related.

An email Sunday from Fox News seeking comment from case investigators with the Riverside Sheriff’s Office was not returned. Crime Watch Daily said the sheriff’s office would not confirm its report.

The parents of the children are facing up to a life in prison after being charged Thursday with torture, child abuse and unlawful imprisonment. – READ MORE