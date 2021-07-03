House GOP Leader: Cheney Could Lose Committees After Pelosi Appointment to Jan. 6 Panel

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Ky.) says Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) could lose her committee assignments after agreeing to take part in a Democrat-backed select committee that was recently formed to investigate the Jan. 6 incident at the U.S. Capitol.

In comments made during a July 1 press conference, McCarthy said he was blindsided by Cheney’s decision to join the panel, which was strongly backed by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.). Cheney, who recently was ousted from her GOP leadership position, is the only House Republican to join the committee.

Now, according to McCarthy, the Wyoming Republican may face further backlash from fellow Republican lawmakers.

“I’m not threatening anybody with committee assignments,” McCarthy said during the conference. “It was shocking to me that if a person is Republican, they get their committee assignments from the Republican conference. For somebody to accept committee assignments from Speaker Pelosi—that’s unprecedented.”

Cheney was among just two Republicans to vote in favor of the select committee on June 30. The other was Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-Ill.), a frequent critic of former President Donald Trump and House Republican leadership. – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --