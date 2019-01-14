House Foreign Affairs chairman says committee will hold hearings on Trump-Putin relationship

House Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman Rep. Eliot Engel (D-N.Y.) announced that the panel will hold hearings on President Trump’s relationship with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

In a statement Saturday night that was repeated on Twitter Sunday morning, Engel made reference to what he called Trump’s “dark dealings” with “Putin and his cronies.”

“Every time Trump meets with Putin, the country is told nothing,” Engel said. “America deserves the truth and the Foreign Affairs Committee will seek to get to the bottom of it.”

“We will be holding hearings on the mysteries swirling around Trump’s bizarre relationship with Putin and his cronies, and how those dark dealings affect our national security,” he added.

Every time Trump meets with Putin, the country is told nothing. America deserves the truth and the Foreign Affairs Committee will seek to get to the bottom of it. — Eliot Engel (@RepEliotEngel) January 13, 2019

The Hill has reached out to Engel’s office for additional comment.

The announcement of the hearings follows a Washington Post report that Trump tried to conceal details from his conversations with Putin from administration officials.- READ MORE