House Foreign Affairs Chairman Eliot Engel pumps brakes on punishing Ilhan Omar for remarks seen as anti-Semitic

House Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman Eliot Engel, D-N.Y., said Tuesday he’s not poised to punish Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., for her latest controversial remarks, which have spurred new allegations of anti-Semitism.

Omar has faced a backlash for controversial tweets dating back to 2012, when she claimed that Israel had “hypnotized the world.” In February, she suggested on Twitter that supporters of Israel have been bought, and that the American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC) contributes to pro-Israel politicians despite the fact that the group does not make campaign contributions.

The freshman congresswoman then accused Israel supporters of swearing “allegiance” to the Jewish state.

Amid bipartisan condemnation, there have been growing calls for Omar to be stripped of her role on the House Foreign Affairs panel, with critics pointing to Rep. Steve King, R-Iowa; he was stripped of his committee roles by House GOP leadership over remarks widely criticized as racist.

As of now, Engel is pumping the brakes regarding any punishment.

When asked on Tuesday night if he thought that Omar was an anti-Semite, Engel responded that he doesn’t “throw names around.

Rep. Eliot Engel (D-NY), chairman of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, says that anti-Semitic Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) is not close to losing her seat Engel adds that he doesn't want to punish Omar for her anti-Semitism because doing so would “exacerbate the situation” pic.twitter.com/JQmaFcTvkP — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) March 6, 2019