House Dems use Obama-era photos to promote ‘kids in cages’ hearing

Democrats on the House Oversight Committee have deleted tweets that promoted an upcoming Wednesday afternoon hearing on “kids in cages” after being called out for using Obama-era images of migrants in detention to highlight current conditions at the border.

“Last week, members of our committee visited a detention center at the southern border and discovered grotesque treatment of children,” the first tweet, posted Tuesday afternoon, said. “This week, we are examining the inhumane treatment of the children in these detention centers.”

Here in red is the portion of the 2014 photo used by House Democrats today.



AP FACT CHECK: 2014 photo wrongly used to hit Trump policieshttps://t.co/UQMBB3mZ8j pic.twitter.com/T3o5qBgPu1 — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) July 9, 2019

But the tweet included a photograph taken by The Associated Press in 2014, during the Obama administration, showing migrants in detention in Arizona. The Trump campaign flagged the soon-deleted tweet and noted the image comes from a time when current Democratic presidential primary front-runner Joe Biden was vice president.

“House Democrats are promoting their ‘civil rights’ hearing on ‘kids in cages’ and ‘inhumane treatment’ with a photo from 2014, when Joe Biden was Vice President,” the tweet read. “So dishonest!” – READ MORE