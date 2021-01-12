House Dems Unveil Impeachment Resolution Against Trump: ‘Incitement of Insurrection’

House Democrats are unveiling an article of impeachment against President Donald Trump, charging him with “incitement of insurrection.”

The resolution was unveiled early Monday and will be introduced at 11 a.m. EST. It is expected to be voted on this week.

This comes amid strong criticism condemning Trump for his behavior last week as protestors stormed the U.S. Capitol.

The resolution reads, “In all this, President Trump gravely endangered the security of the United States and its institutions of Government.”

It continues, “He threatened the integrity of the democratic system, interfered with the peaceful transition of power, and imperiled a coequal branch of Government. He thereby betrayed his trust as President, to the manifest injury of the people of the United States.”

If passed, this would make it the second time Trump would be impeached by the House of Representatives — the first in U.S. history a president would be impeached twice. – READ MORE

