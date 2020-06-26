House Dems Unanimously Block Resolution Condemning Violence and Rioting

House Democrats unanimously blocked a resolution condemning acts of violence and rioting—including the “deliberate targeting of law enforcement officers”—in the wake of George Floyd’s death.

The resolution, which was introduced by Rep. Greg Steube (R., Fla.) late Thursday morning, condemned Floyd’s killing at the hands of police, calling it “inconsistent with the values and conduct expected of law enforcement officers.” The resolution also supported peaceful protesters, but it noted that protests have been “exploited by violent extremists” carrying out “acts of violence, looting, destruction of business and personal property, and additional loss of life.”

Rep. Jim Jordan (R., Ohio) spoke in favor of the resolution, arguing that while Floyd’s death was “wrong as wrong could be,” there is a “big difference between peaceful protest and rioting.” Jordan also spoke against defunding the police, calling it “one of the craziest public policy proposals I have ever seen.”

“I think is consistent with where American values are, consistent with the problems we face, consistent with the serious situation we are in,” Jordan said. “If we allow this ‘defund the police’ concept to happen … it will not only be tough for police officers, we all know that, but the communities they serve—what will happen there is frightening.” – READ MORE

