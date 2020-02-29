House Dems Unanimously Block Resolution Condemning Sanders’s Cuba Comments

House Democrats on Thursday unanimously blocked a resolution condemning Sen. Bernie Sanders (I., Vt.) over his comments praising murderous Cuban dictator Fidel Castro.

After Sanders commended Castro for a “massive literacy program” during a 60 Minutes interview Sunday, Rep. Mario Diaz-Balart (R., Fla.) announced a resolution condemning the Vermont senator. A Cuban American whose family fled to the United States, Diaz-Balart said the resolution declares “solidarity with the people of Cuba as they struggle against totalitarianism while demanding human rights, democracy, and freedom.”

House Democrats blocked the resolution in a party-line vote Thursday, with two Florida Democrats skipping the vote despite previously criticizing Sanders’s comments.

Reps. Debbie Mucarsel-Powell (D., Fla.) and Donna Shalala (D., Fla.) did not vote on the resolution, though both voted on the item immediately following it and Shalala spoke on the House floor just minutes before missing the vote. Both Democrats slammed Sanders following his defense of Castro. Mucarsel-Powell called the comments “absolutely unacceptable” and Shalala asked Sanders to “speak to some of my constituents before to sing the praises of a murderous tyrant.” – READ MORE

