House Dems ramp up efforts to get Trump’s tax returns, will ‘take all necessary steps’

House Democrats are vowing to get their hands on President Trump’s past tax returns.

And according a spokeswoman for Speaker Nancy Pelosi, they will “take all necessary steps” — including litigation — to get them.

“Every day the American people and Congress learn more about President Trump’s improprieties, from conflicts of interest to influence peddling, potential tax evasion and violations of the Constitution – all roads leading back to President Trump’s finances,” Ashley Etienne, a spokeswoman for Pelosi, told Fox News on Friday. “These improprieties, and the lack of transparency around them, give the House legitimate legislative, oversight and legal reasons to review the president’s tax returns.”

The topic has been a contentious one for the president since his time on the campaign trail in 2016, and throughout his administration. Trump has claimed that his tax returns are complicated, and has maintained that he will not release them while they are under audit by the Internal Revenue Service (IRS).

Fox News is told the request for years of Trump’s past tax returns is expected to go to the IRS “as early as the next few weeks,” according to aides close to the process.

“We will take all necessary steps, including litigation, if necessary, to obtain them. Given President Trump’s recalcitrance, the committees with jurisdictional and legislative equities are working with the Ways and Means Committee to ensure the House is able to present the strongest possible case,” Etienne said. – READ MORE