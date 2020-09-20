House Dems pass resolution condemning phrases like ‘China virus’ as ‘anti-Asian sentiment’

The Democratic majority in the U.S. House of Representatives passed a resolution on Thursday condemning the phrase “China virus” and other terms used to describe COVID-19 as a form of “anti-Asian sentiment.”

The resolution, introduced by Rep. Grace Meng (D-N.Y.), calls on public officials to condemn and denounce “all forms of anti-Asian sentiment as related to COVID-19.” It passed in a mostly party-line vote of 243 to 163 with 14 Republicans voting with the Democratic majority in favor, Reuters reported. All other Republicans voted “no.”

The text specifically cites the phrases “Chinese Virus,” “Wuhan Virus,” and “Kung-flu” as examples of “anti-Asian terminology and rhetoric” that has “perpetuated anti-Asian stigma” in the United States. It calls on lawmakers to denounce anti-Asian sentiment in any form, as well as “all manifestations of expressions of racism, xenophobia, discrimination, anti-Asian sentiment, scapegoating, and ethnic or religious intolerance.”

The House also calls on law enforcement to “expeditiously investigate and document all credible reports of hate crimes” against Asian Americans. – READ MORE

