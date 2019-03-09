House Dems Pass Major Ethics Reform Package Aimed Mostly at President Donald Trump

House Democrats passed a package of proposals on Friday aimed at overhauling campaign finance laws, voting rights and ethics rules.

The For The People Act was introduced as a reform package that promised to return the power back to the American people on January 3.

The bill promises to restore the nation’s democracy, end corruption in politics, and reduce the role of money in politics. The House passed the bill mostly along party lines on a 234 to 193 vote.

It has no chance of passing in the Senate, however.

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) has been at the forefront of pushing the proposal, alongside Rep. John Sarbanes (D-Md.), who introduced it. The bill makes it easier for citizens to register and vote. It also tightens election security and establishes a donor and public matching system in congressional elections.

"I thank all of our freshmen, every single one of them, for the message they delivered on the campaign trail and for the determination they have brought to the Congress," Pelosi said at a press conference before the vote. "When our freshmen took the oath they made a difference, ensuring that the priories of their communities would be the priorities of the Congress. Now, today, we are honoring the people's trust as we pass our transformative H.R. 1, the For The People Act."