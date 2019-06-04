House Dems Expected to Vote on Mass Amnesty Bill

House Democrats are expected on Tuesday to bring to a vote a bill to grant protection from deportation and a path to permanent residency for millions of illegal immigrants.

H.R. 6, the American Dream and Promise Act, will likely pass the Democratic-controlled House, although it is dead on arrival in the Republican-controlled Senate. The bill passed through the House Judiciary Committee last month, following what Politico called an “intraparty squabble” over whether or not it should provide a path to citizenship to certain individuals with criminal records, and whether or not it should extend federal financial aid to illegal immigrants.

According to an analysis jointly authored by the Center for American Progress and the University of Southern California Dornsife Center for the Study of Immigrant Integration, the ADPA would extend permanent legal status and eventually a path to citizenship to up to 2.5 million currently resident illegal immigrants. These would be drawn from beneficiaries of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA), Temporary Protected Status (TPS), and Deferred Enforced Departure (DED) programs.

The largest group, totaling an estimated 2.1 million, are those individuals who were under the age of 18 upon arrival to the United States, many of whom were previously beneficiaries of DACA under President Barack Obama. Any individual currently enrolled in high school or with a diploma or equivalent will be eligible for conditional permanent resident status, which can be turned into permanent residency and eventually citizenship subsequently. Individuals not yet old enough to be enrolled in high school will also be protected from deportation, pending their enrollment. – READ MORE

