House Dems drafting new ‘multitrillion-dollar’ coronavirus relief bill

Pelosi is under pressure from her liberal left wing to go bold on this next round of funding to help undocumented immigrants and minority communities who are hardest hit by the virus, oftentimes because they are essential workers.

Ocasio-Cortez has called for $2,000 in monthly reoccurring payments to all families, regardless of immigration status, and $1,000 per child.

The New York Democrat also wants rent canceled during the pandemic. – READ MORE

