House Dems Contradict CDC Guidance on Mask Wearing

Just three days after Congress’s top doctor said vaccinated members would no longer be required to wear masks in committee hearings, the doctor reversed his decision, sparking concerns that politics is being prioritized over science.

On Thursday, Dr. Brian P. Monahan, the attending physician for Congress, issued guidances relaxing indoor mask mandates for fully vaccinated lawmakers in accordance with CDC guidelines. Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D., Calif.) said on Friday she would keep the mask mandate in place in the face of the guidance from Monahan and the CDC. In a letter issued late Monday, Monahan realigned the guidance with Pelosi’s policy, stating that indoor mask mandates would remain in place for both the House floor and committee hearing spaces.

Rep. Mark Green (R., Tenn.), a retired physician, raised the issue during a committee hearing Tuesday morning. He asked about the physician’s reversal days after Pelosi pushed to keep the mask mandate in place.

“Will this committee base its decision on the wearing of the mask in the committee on the science or on the policy being pushed from the leadership of the House?” Green asked. “I’d like to make a recommendation that we ask Dr. Monahan what caused him to change his opinion four days after he said it was OK.” – READ MORE

