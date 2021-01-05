House Dems Ask FBI Director Wray to Investigate Trump’s Call With Raffensperger

Calls are mounting for an investigation into President Donald Trump’s phone call with Georgia’s Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger (R).

Reps. Ted Lieu (D-Calif.) and Kathleen Rice (D-N.Y.) penned a letter on Monday to FBI Director Christopher Wray to ask him to investigate Trump’s call.

The lawmakers claimed that Trump “threatened and berated” Raffensperger for the duration of the roughly hour-long call as he asked the secretary of state to “find” votes to overturn the results of the election.

Additionally, they said Trump “made a number of other statements soliciting election fraud.”

“As Members of Congress and former prosecutors, we believe Donald Trump engaged in solicitation of, or conspiracy to commit, a number of election crimes. We ask you to open an immediate criminal investigation into the President,” they wrote. – READ MORE

