House Democrats Won’t Tolerate Debate On Green New Deal, Call Attempt By GOP Rep ‘Not Serious’

On Wednesday, House Democrats convinced that their precious Green New Deal was sacrosanct decided they would not tolerate dissent, displaying their intransigence by refusing to consider debating an amendment from a GOP congressman, saying he was “not serious.”

When Rep. Sean Duffy (R-WI) pointed out that the bill’s requirement that all American housing units “retroactively upgrade” to renewable energies would not be achievable in his home state, he was dismissed outright.

As The Washington Free Beacon noted, Duffy stated, “You can’t have, especially where I live, zero-emission renewable energy in Wausau, Wis. It doesn’t happen. We just had a polar vortex: We don’t have enough wind for windmills to heat our homes or drive our cars. We don’t have solar panels that are going to heat our homes in the winter. It thoroughly doesn’t exist.” He called that section of the Green New Deal “catastrophic for American housing,” and asked for a debate on his amendment.

As The Daily Caller noted, Duffy’s amendment read that the budget should furnish funds “to provide all people with affordable, safe, and adequate housing that has been newly built or retroactively upgraded to achieve maximum energy efficiency, water efficiency, safety, affordability, comfort, and durability, using only clean, renewable, and zero-emission energy sources.”- READ MORE