House Democrats vote to adopt Trump impeachment report, blast scheme to ‘solicit foreign interference’ in 2020 race

The Democrat-led House Intelligence Committee late Tuesday voted to adopt and issue its scathing report on the findings from the panel’s impeachment inquiry, accusing President Trump of misusing his office to seek foreign help in the 2020 presidential race.

The 13-9 party-line vote on the 300-page report was a necessary step before the document could be transferred to the House Judiciary Committee, which is scheduled to begin taking up the case with its first formal impeachment hearing Wednesday morning.

However, a senior member of Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s leadership team told Fox News in the evening that it seems unlikely the House can vote on impeachment before Christmas, saying it’s “too complex” a process.

“I just don’t see it,” the source said. “It’s too big.”

“President Trump’s scheme subverted U.S. foreign policy toward Ukraine and undermined our national security in favor of two politically motivated investigations that would help his presidential reelection campaign,” the Democrats’ report said.

It asserted the inquiry “uncovered a months-long effort by President Trump to use the powers of his office to solicit foreign interference on his behalf in the 2020 election.”

White House Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham swiftly hit back in a statement slamming the nature of the Intelligence Committee's inquiry and claiming it failed to prove any wrongdoing on Trump's part.