House Democrats subpoena Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani in impeachment probe

House Democrats have subpoenaed President Donald Trump’s lawyer Rudy Giuliani for Ukraine-related documents as part of their impeachment inquiry.

“Pursuant to the House of Representatives’ impeachment inquiry, we are hereby transmitting a subpoena that compels you to produce the documents set forth in the accompanying schedule by October 15, 2019,” the letter from House Intelligence chair Adam Schiff, Oversight chair Elijah Cummings and Foreign Affairs chair Eliot Engel says.

The lawmakers noted that Giuliani has acknowledged in several recent interviews that he had asked a Ukrainian prosecutor for information about former Vice President Joe Biden. – READ MORE