House Democrats Relish Victory: Justice Dept. Will Turn Over Key Mueller Evidence

Democrats have to find a crime, you understand … even when there never was one, in my opinion.

Those on the Left demand things and get them, even if they don’t have a legal right to them.

It’s not right — yet it’s effective.

Related: No Evidence of Collusion: Attorney General Releases Principal Conclusions of Mueller Report

Today, we announced an agreement with the DOJ for #MuellerReport evidence of possible presidential obstruction. @HouseJudiciary will obtain key evidence underlying the Special Counsel investigation. https://t.co/2HG7zTI2xx pic.twitter.com/MbybVNnMOB — (((Rep. Nadler))) (@RepJerryNadler) June 10, 2019

Peter Strozk and Hillary Clinton are my lines in the sand.

These two individuals need convictions or at least need to see the beginning stages of prosecution in the coming year — or I consider myself done. – READ MORE