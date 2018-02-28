House Democrats Push Ban on ‘High Capacity’ Magazines and 205 Different Firearms

Rep. David N. Cicilline (D-RI) and numerous Democrat colleagues in the House are pushing an “assault weapons” ban that would prohibit “high capacity” magazines and 205 different firearms.

The Providence Journal reports that Cicilline’s bill, HR 5087, “would prohibit the sale, transfer, production, and importation of semi-automatic rifles and pistols that have a magazine or can accept a magazine that can hold more than 10 bullets, and any ammunition-feeding device that can hold more than 10 bullets.”

Cicilline’s bill describes an “semiautomatic assault weapon” as a firearm with a “detachable magazine” and a “pistol grip,” “forward grip,” “folding stock,” “rocket launcher,” or “threaded barrel.” The list includes pistols made by CZ, Daniel Defense, America Spirit, Heckler and Koch, Centurion, and DPMS, among others. It includes rifles made by Kel-Tec, Springfield Armory, Heckler and Koch, Barrett, Beretta, Stag Arms, Remington, Rock River, Mossberg, Diamond Back, Daniel Defense, Colt, Bushmaster, Armalite, and Norinco, among others. – READ MORE

