House Democrats Launch ‘Impeachment Investigation’ After Mueller Testimony

House Democrats on Friday announced the launch of an “impeachment investigation” following former special counsel Robert Mueller’s congressional testimony on the Trump-Russia investigation.

The House Judiciary Committee is expected to go to court Friday in an effort to obtain secret grand jury material underlying Mueller’s report.

“We are telling the court that what we are doing is not just part of normal oversight but part of our Article 1 authority and responsibility to consider all remedies, including the possibility of articles of impeachment,” Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerry Nadler saidin a press conference.

The Judiciary Committee is also expected to go to court next week to try to enforce a subpoena against former White House counsel Donald McGahn, a key Mueller witness. That suit is expected to challenge the White House’s claim that former White House employees have “absolute immunity” from testifying before Congress.

“This is an impeachment investigation,” declared Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-CA). “We are suggesting here is the first time we are telegraphing to the court that one remedy we have is impeachment.” – READ MORE