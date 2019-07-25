House Democrats hit back at Trump after Mueller hearings, cite ex-special counsel’s ‘powerful words’

Top House Democrats hit back Wednesday at President Trump after the Robert Muellerhearings saw the former special counsel largely rehash the findings of his report on the Russia investigation.

“We are so getting used to normal,” said House Oversight Committee Chairman Elijah Cummings, D-Md., about the Trump administration. “We refuse to accept it. … We have got to guard this moment, this is our watch.”

He reiterated the Democrats’ goal is accountability not a witch hunt.

“It’s about loving democracy. It’s about loving our country,” he said. “I am begging the American people to pay attention to what is going on.”

House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff, D-Calif., claimed Mueller’s “powerful words” shed light on the Trump administration’s actions.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., said the testimony was an "indictment" of Republicans' "cone of silence."