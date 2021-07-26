House Democrats Block Bipartisan Bill Declassifying COVID-19 Origins

House Democrats blocked consideration of legislation that would require the U.S. Director of National Intelligence to declassify information and data related to the origins of the COVID-19 pandemic and that namely targeted what role the Wuhan Institute of Virology played in the outbreak.

In May, the Senate Republican-backed COVID-19 Origin Act was passed unanimously in the Senate. Rep. Michael Burgess (R-Texas) brought the Senate bill to the House floor on Tuesday night before Democrats voted it down.

“The best disinfectant is sunlight and that’s what we can provide today,” Rep. Brad Wenstrup (R-Ohio), who helped bring the bill to the House floor, said of the proposal. “The bill first establishes that we must identify the precise origins of COVID-19 because it is critical for preventing a similar pandemic in the future.”

Wenstrup said that the measure is “not controversial by any means” and noted that “not one senator objected” to the legislation when it was up for consideration in the Senate in May.

According to the text of the bill, identifying the origin of COVID-19, caused by the CCP (Chinese Communist Party) virus, is crucial in preventing a similar pandemic in the future from occurring. The bill also noted that Director-General of the World Health Organization Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus even acknowledged in March that more investigation into the theory the virus leaked from a laboratory in Wuhan, China, is warranted. – READ MORE

