House Democrats Block Amendment to Save Babies Who Survive Abortion

House Democrats joined together to block a Republican amendment to a bill that would have required the same medical care to infants who survive abortion as that given to newborns of the same age who are born prematurely.

Democrats, with the exception of Reps. Dan Lipinski (IL); Ben McAdams (UT); and Collin Peterson (MN), voted against Republicans’ Motion to Recommit, 220-187, which is the last chance the minority party has to propose an amendment to a bill.

Despicable. Dems just BLOCKED an amendment offered by @repgregwalden & @RepAnnWagner that would require healthcare practitioners to administer care to newborn babies – irrespective of how they’re born. #BornAlive pic.twitter.com/WnGmQUvvz1 — Mark Bednar (@MarkBednar) February 28, 2020

Rep. Justin Amash (I-MI) also voted with Republicans on the amendment offered by GOP Reps. Greg Walden (OR) and Ann Wagner (MO). Of Republican members of the House, 14 did not vote, while eight Democrats also failed to vote on the legislation. – READ MORE

