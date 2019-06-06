House Democrats Are Suggesting They Need a Pay Raise

House Democrats are so pleased with their performance in Congress that they believe taxpayers should give them a $4,500 pay raise.

Spending leaders have reportedly voiced support for 2020 funding bills that would no longer block cost-of-living adjustments.

Congress had voted to freeze congressional salaries at $174,000 back in 2009 as the midterm elections approached and while the Obama economy struggled.

GOP leaders struck down the automatic increases every year since.

Now, with Democrats having control again of the House following the 2018 midterms, they’re setting their sights on an increase.

Evan Hollander, a spokesperson for the House Appropriations Committee, said, “There is strong bipartisan support for these modest inflation adjustments.” – READ MORE