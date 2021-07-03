House Democrats Approve $870 Million For Border Security In The Middle East, Guts U.S.-Mexico Border Budget

The Democrats have made it apparently clear they have way bigger problems to deal with than the Southern Border. For months, the border has become an open highway as countless immigrants cross without any sort of repercussion. The most recent projections predict over 1.2 million immigrants will be detained at the border, with many more crossing completely undetected. And while the Democrats were fine canceling Trump’s border wall, they recently approved spending $870 million on “border security” in the middle east that includes – a wall.

On Tuesday, the House Appropriations Committee, controlled by the Democrats, was eager to release their Department of Defense funding bill. As mentioned above, the bill included $870 million for foreign border security, and that is taxpayer dollars by the way. But what makes it completely absurd is the fact that the bill strips “all” funding for a border wall along the U.S.-Mexico border.

For the middle east budget, countries like Jordan, Egypt, Tunisia, Oman, and Lebanon will receive funds to help with security and border protection. Of that budget, $150 million will be given to Jordan to enhance its border security. Another $500 million is to be allocated “to provide assistance to the government of Jordan to support the armed forces of Jordan and to enhance security along its borders.”- READ MORE

