House Democrat Suggests Stripping Catholic Church Of Tax-Exempt Status If Biden Denied Communion

Rep. Jared Huffman (D-CA) accused the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops (USCCB) of politically weaponizing religion by voting to draft a document that could result in a rebuke of pro-abortion Catholic politicians and suggested punishing them by stripping the Catholic Church of its tax-exempt status.

“If they’re going to politically weaponize religion by ‘rebuking’ Democrats who support women’s reproductive choice, then a ‘rebuke’ of their tax-exempt status may be in order,” Huffman tweeted.

Huffman’s tweet was in response to a statement last week from 60 Catholic House Democrats warning the USCCB against what they described as “weaponizing” the Eucharist. The USCCB on Friday overwhelmingly voted in favor of drafting a document that could lead to a rebuke of publicly pro-abortion Catholic politicians such as President Joe Biden. The document, which will be made public at a later date, will advise bishops how to best to enforce the guidelines regarding the reception of Holy Communion.

According to the Code of Canon Law, those who are "obstinately persevering in manifest grave sin are not to be admitted to Holy Communion."

