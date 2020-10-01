House Democrat Releases FBI Document Detailing Concerns About White Supremacy In Law Enforcement

A previously redacted FBI report detailing the threat of white supremacy to law enforcement personnel and intelligence was released in full Monday, The Intercept reported.

The new report, “White Supremacist Infiltration of Law Enforcement,” was prepared by the FBI Counterterrorism Division and released by Democratic Maryland Rep. Jamie Raskin ahead of a House subcommittee hearing titled “White Supremacy in Blue” on Tuesday, The Intercept reported. A redacted version of the report was initially released in October 2016.

“Having personnel within law enforcement agencies has historically been and will continue to be a desired asset for white supremacist groups seeking to anticipate law enforcement interest in and actions against them,” the report says.

The document shows concerns running as far back as 2006 that white supremacist groups targeted law enforcement through “self-initiated efforts by individuals, particularly among those already within law enforcement ranks, to volunteer their professional resources to white supremacist causes with which they sympathize,” according to the document.

Raskin said the purpose of the hearing was to “examine how these different threats to the American people intercept, namely how white supremacist organizations, ideas, and attitudes have come to infiltrate and target different domains of law enforcement.” Raskin called violent white supremacy a “virus” that’s “spreading” like COVID-19.

“The public deserves to see the truth reflected in this finally unredacted report,” Raskin said, The Intercept reported. “The FBI saw long ago the multiple potential dangers associated with violent white supremacy and its efforts to infiltrate local law enforcement with ideas, attitudes, and personnel.”

The document provides two detailed examples of officers whom FBI deemed as “white supremacist sympathizers.”

In July 2006, “a former police officer with possible ties to the KKK was charged with civil rights violations involving alleged death threats made against black schoolchildren and a black city council member,” the report said.

A California state correctional officer, Shayne Allyn Ziska, was sentenced to 17 and a half years in federal prison and charged with federal racketeering “for helping the Nazi Low Riders white supremacist prison gang distribute drugs and assault other inmates, and reportedly providing white supremacist indoctrination to an inmate,” according to the report.

The report’s conclusion recognized that “white supremacist infiltration of law enforcement can result in other abuses of authority and passive tolerance of racism within communities served.”