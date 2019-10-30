House Democrat Jeff Van Drew Signals He’s Not Voting for Pelosi’s Impeachment Bill

Rep. Jeff Van Drew (D-NJ) said Tuesday that he will likely vote against a resolution by House Democrats to formalize their secret impeachment inquiry against President Donald Trump, prompting more uncertainly around whether Thursday’s expected vote will go on as planned.

Asked by NBC News reporter Alex Moe if he supports the measure, Van Drew replied: “I would imagine that I’m not voting for it.” Van Drew, whose district President Trump won in 2016, is among roughly a dozen House Democrats who oppose the impeachment inquiry. “I have long maintained the position that the impeachment or potential impeachment would not be good for Democrats or Republicans,” the lawmaker told Fox News in September.

New Jersey Democrat Jeff Van Drew says he will likely vote against impeachment process resolution. https://t.co/SVU0JwnDxZ — Ryan Hutchins (@ryanhutchins) October 29, 2019

The House announced Monday that it will move Thursday to determine whether to establish impeachment inquiry procedures into President Trump. The text of the resolution was not immediately released, but House Rule Committee Chairman Jim McGovern (D-MA) said it would “provide a clear path forward” on the impeachment inquiry. – READ MORE